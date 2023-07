American Forces Network Diego Garcia Level Up with FFSO Radio Show

Lt Sara Giles, Fleet and Family Support Officer on U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on her weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego July 27, 2023. During this week’s episode she and special guest, Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Peter Green, continued the discussion of being teachable and all the roadblock and obstacles that come with learning.