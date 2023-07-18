2023 Combined Federal Campaign spot

A 30-second radio spot for the 2023 Combined Federal Campaign that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Sept. 1, 2023, to Feb. 28, 2024. The CFC supports organizations that address health, education, disaster relief, and support for military children. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
