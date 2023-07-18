Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: The 2023 NATO Summit in retrospect

    NATO Review: The 2023 NATO Summit in retrospect

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    07.27.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    The Heads of State and Government of NATO countries convened in Vilnius, Lithuania for a summit that took place on 11 and 12 July. This, unequivocally, was the most important meeting of the summer 2023. Due to a plethora of international issues, politics, and global security, this year’s event became the epicenter and confluence of significant issues requiring Allied Leaders to take definitive action. These decisions will have impacts for years to come.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 02:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75636
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109790147.mp3
    Length: 00:07:19
    Genre Blues
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT