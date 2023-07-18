A KMC Update about August being National Breastfeeding Month. While overseas, it can be difficult to provide the help or resources new mothers need, so the Army Community Services, or ACS, provides a variety of classes to help teach mothers how to and about breastfeeding.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 02:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75635
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109790130.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update- Breastfeeding Month 2023, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
