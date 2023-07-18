Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update- Breastfeeding Month 2023

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.26.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A KMC Update about August being National Breastfeeding Month. While overseas, it can be difficult to provide the help or resources new mothers need, so the Army Community Services, or ACS, provides a variety of classes to help teach mothers how to and about breastfeeding.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 02:33
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
