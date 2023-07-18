230726-N-DO281-1003 - A radio spot informing listeners the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation's Liberty Center's night fishing trip on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 13:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75628
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109788664.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Liberty's Night Fishing, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
