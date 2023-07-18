Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Pet PCS Awareness

    KMC Update - Pet PCS Awareness

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.26.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    CPL Alex Gibson from the Veterinary Medical Center Europe tells listeners how to properly clear and travel with your pet during PCS season. (U.S. Army Kevin Henderson Reports)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 09:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PCS
    Awareness
    Veterinary
    Europe
    Pets
    KMC

