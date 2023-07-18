Axon - Investing in the Enlisted Corps - Ep14

Guest host Andrew Moulton, former Superintendent for Educational Technology at the Barnes Center for Enlisted Education at Air University, speaks with MSgt Ja’Keith Robinson, First Sergeant at the 552nd Operations Support Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahama. MSgt Robinson shares his insights on how the U.S. invests in the enlisted corps through basic professional military education.