    Axon - Investing in the Enlisted Corps - Ep14

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Guest host Andrew Moulton, former Superintendent for Educational Technology at the Barnes Center for Enlisted Education at Air University, speaks with MSgt Ja’Keith Robinson, First Sergeant at the 552nd Operations Support Squadron at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahama. MSgt Robinson shares his insights on how the U.S. invests in the enlisted corps through basic professional military education.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 14:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75615
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109786353.mp3
    Length: 00:23:19
    Year 2023
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Leadership
    Non-commissioned officers
    Professional military education
    Enlisted corps
    Followership

