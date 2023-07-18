Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Axon - Mixed Virtual Reality and Leadership Development - Ep13

    Axon - Mixed Virtual Reality and Leadership Development - Ep13

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Audio by Ramona Henson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Leading Inclusively Virtual Experience, or LIVE, is a mixed virtual reality experience that enables leaders in the Department of the Air Force to practice crucial conversations regarding diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility. Program coordinator Lt Col Lisa Stokey and immersive learning technology expert Andy Clayton, Ed.D., share insights from facilitating the program.

