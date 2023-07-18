Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Decoder Help Radio Spot

    ITALY

    07.25.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio spot informing how to get help with your AFN TV decoder. (created by AFN Vicenza volunteer Matthew Hace)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 07:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75611
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109785469.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Radio
    Radio Spot

