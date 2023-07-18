Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Ukraine Contact Group and KMC Security Collaboration

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.24.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke to the press July 18, 2023, about the virtual meeting of 50 nations committed to supporting Ukraine as the country seeks to drive Russian forces from its soil. Closer home to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, key security leaders from both Germany and the U.S. came together to streamline joint operations.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Security
    Ukraine
    SECDEF
    Kaiserslautern
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

