KMC Update - Ukraine Contact Group and KMC Security Collaboration

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke to the press July 18, 2023, about the virtual meeting of 50 nations committed to supporting Ukraine as the country seeks to drive Russian forces from its soil. Closer home to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, key security leaders from both Germany and the U.S. came together to streamline joint operations.