Bumbling superhero, Captain Sun, tries to make life better for beachgoers, but ever body gets burned.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 04:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75596
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109782902.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Captain Sun Vs Shade, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
