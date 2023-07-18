Bahrain Beat 24July2023

Two-minute newscast covering the U.S. and Lebanese naval exercise and excessive heat warnings in Bahrain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2023 05:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|BH
