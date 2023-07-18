Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Voice Actor Spot

    AFN Aviano Voice Actor Spot

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.21.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio spot calling for voice actors for radio commercials.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.24.2023 07:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75590
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109778748.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Radio Spot
    AFN Aviano

