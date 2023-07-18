Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Executive Order 13223

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.20.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    President Joe Biden signed executive order 13223 on July 13, 2023. The order ordered the selected reserve and certain members of the individual ready reserve of the armed forces to active duty. (Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 06:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Executive Order 13223, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    News
    Reserve
    POTUS
    Executive Order 13223

