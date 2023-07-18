President Joe Biden signed executive order 13223 on July 13, 2023. The order ordered the selected reserve and certain members of the individual ready reserve of the armed forces to active duty. (Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 06:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75584
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109778298.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Executive Order 13223, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT