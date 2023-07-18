American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the yoga classes at the Larger Than Life Fitness Center at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 21, 2023. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 02:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75579
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109778068.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Yoga Classes, by A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT