Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - MHS Genesis Transition

    Radio Spot - MHS Genesis Transition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.20.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio commercial publicizing the Kaiserslautern Military Community's transition from Tricare Online to the new MHS Genesis patient portal.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 10:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75563
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109776030.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - MHS Genesis Transition, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein AB
    Tricare
    Ramstein
    Kaiserslautern
    KMC
    MHS Genesis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT