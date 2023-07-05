OCOLA Decrease Spot

A 15 second spot about the second Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance (OCOLA) decreases that will be happening on November 15th and will be reflected on the December 1st LES. For more information on the changes, contact Ramstein CPTS Customer Service via email at 86cpts.cs@us.af.mil.