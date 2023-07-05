Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCOLA Decrease Spot

    OCOLA Decrease Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.20.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15 second spot about the second Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance (OCOLA) decreases that will be happening on November 15th and will be reflected on the December 1st LES. For more information on the changes, contact Ramstein CPTS Customer Service via email at 86cpts.cs@us.af.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 09:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75561
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109775900.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCOLA Decrease Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Spot
    AFN Europe
    OCOLA
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    OCOLA Decrease

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT