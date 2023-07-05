Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News: Campomarino Monument & Neptune Strike 23-2

    AFN Naples Radio News: Campomarino Monument & Neptune Strike 23-2

    ITALY

    07.17.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    The town of Campomarino Italy dedicated a monument to the Tuskegee Airmen of the 332nd Fighter Group it was unveiled this week as the town paid tribute to them and to its own crucial contribution in World War II.
    &
    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO or STRIKFORNATO for short marked the completion of enhanced vigilance activity Neptune Strike 2023-2.
    (U.S. Navy Radio News by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News: Campomarino Monument & Neptune Strike 23-2, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    News
    Tuskegee
    Campomarino

