Ensign Matthew Hedish and Ensign Michael Johnson, both assigned to Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Naples and currently embarked aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), assisted with life-saving efforts of a man in distress while visiting the Pablo Picasso Museum in Malaga, Spain.
&
The Defense Department announced an increased presence in the U.S. Central Command's area of responsibility, including an additional Navy destroyer along with fighter jets.
(U.S. Navy Radio News by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 09:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75557
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109775701.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|NEWS
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News: Officer Saves Life & DoD Increases Presence Near Oman, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT