    Linkedin 101

    RP, GERMANY

    07.20.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on LinkedIn 101 course.

    Script:
    Your resume is impecable, you’re exactly what we are looking for to fill this position!
    Thankyou so much, I can’t wait to get started.
    One last thing, can you send me a request on LinkedIn?
    Ugh, What’s LinkedIn? is that another word for a pager?
    a pager, on second thought, we might want to look for a candidate that is a little more progressive,
    Oh no!
    Don’t get left in the dust and sign up for the LinkedIn 101 course at the MFRC, it’s happening August 15th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm where you’ll learn how to navigate LinkedIn and enhance your profile network today!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 07:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75556
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109775700.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linkedin 101, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Course
    Learning
    Class
    Linkedin
    AFN Spangdahlem

