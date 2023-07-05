Linkedin 101

a 30 second spot on LinkedIn 101 course.



Script:

Your resume is impecable, you’re exactly what we are looking for to fill this position!

Thankyou so much, I can’t wait to get started.

One last thing, can you send me a request on LinkedIn?

Ugh, What’s LinkedIn? is that another word for a pager?

a pager, on second thought, we might want to look for a candidate that is a little more progressive,

Oh no!

Don’t get left in the dust and sign up for the LinkedIn 101 course at the MFRC, it’s happening August 15th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm where you’ll learn how to navigate LinkedIn and enhance your profile network today!