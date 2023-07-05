a radio commercial to remind SM to schedule their PHAs before the clinic data system switches over and causes longer wait times.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 00:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75541
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109775198.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clinic kil spot, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT