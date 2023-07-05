Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 163 Fort Riley is Hiring and Black Start

    KS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This week the Fort Riley Podcast has tips on how to get a job with the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Other news in this podcast includes information about the Black Start Exercise scheduled for July 26.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 16:10
    Category: Newscasts
