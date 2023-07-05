Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 163 Fort Riley is Hiring and Black Start

This week the Fort Riley Podcast has tips on how to get a job with the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Other news in this podcast includes information about the Black Start Exercise scheduled for July 26.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2023 16:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75539
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109773974.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
