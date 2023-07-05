Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 8 - The Role of the ICRC in Present and Future Operations with Ms. Lakmini Seneviratne

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 8 - The Role of the ICRC in Present and Future Operations with Ms. Lakmini Seneviratne

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, Major Emily Bobenrieth sits down with Ms. Lakmini Seneviratne, Legal Advisor and Head of the Legal department for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Regional Delegation for the United States and Cana-da located in Washington, D.C. Having joined the ICRC in 2008, Ms. Seneviratne discusses her path to becoming an operational legal advisor, the mission of the ICRC, and the attorneys who advise this unique organization. She touches on cur-rent operational legal challenges facing the ICRC, as well as how the ICRC inter-acts with DoD and uniformed attorneys in operational environments. This episode ends with her thoughts on how a near-peer, large-scale combat operation (LSCO) will present grave challenges to the ICRC’s mission, and why the international community should strive to avoid any LSCO, as the humanitarian costs of such a conflict would be devastating.

    Ms. Seneviratne co-published an article in Articles of War, touching many of the ideas discussed in this podcast. The article can be found at the following URL: https://lieber.westpoint.edu/reducing-human-cost-large-scale-military-operations/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.19.2023 11:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75536
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109773269.mp3
    Length: 00:37:15
    Artist ADN NSL Unscripted Ending
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSL Unscripted | Episode 8 - The Role of the ICRC in Present and Future Operations with Ms. Lakmini Seneviratne, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LOAC
    National Security Law
    TJAGLCS
    PracticewithPur-pose
    BeAllThatYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT