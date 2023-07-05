Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Dakota Army National Guard's 153rd Engineer Battalion commander discusses training event, training at Fort McCoy

    South Dakota Army National Guard's 153rd Engineer Battalion commander discusses training event, training at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Lt. Col. Heath Abraham, commander of the 153rd Engineer Battalion of the South Dakota Army National Guard, discusses his unit's work in a special training event July, 17, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this interview with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. Abraham also discusses what it's been like for his unit training at Fort McCoy in July 2023 for their annual training, and he discusses what engineers bring to the fight for the U.S. Army to "Be All You Can Be." (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2023 12:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75520
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109770661.mp3
    Length: 00:03:43
    Artist Lt. Col. Heath Abraham
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Dakota Army National Guard's 153rd Engineer Battalion commander discusses training event, training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    153rd Engineer Battalion
    South Dakota Army National Guard
    Be All You Can Be
    Lt. Col. Heath Abraham

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT