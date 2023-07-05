South Dakota Army National Guard's 153rd Engineer Battalion commander discusses training event, training at Fort McCoy

Lt. Col. Heath Abraham, commander of the 153rd Engineer Battalion of the South Dakota Army National Guard, discusses his unit's work in a special training event July, 17, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this interview with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. Abraham also discusses what it's been like for his unit training at Fort McCoy in July 2023 for their annual training, and he discusses what engineers bring to the fight for the U.S. Army to "Be All You Can Be." (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)