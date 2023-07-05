Fort Meade Declassified Ep 76 National Night Out

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Fort Meade Police Chief, Duan Alveris to discuss National Night Out happening in the Fort Meade Community on August 1, 2023.
