    Adventures For Rent

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.13.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The follow is an advertisement for Spangdahlem's Outdoor Recreation Center's equipment rentals.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 06:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75504
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109767199.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Funny
    AFN Spangdahlem

