This 30 second radio commercial is advertising Spangdahlem Air Base's 2000's Karaoke Night on July 28th, 2023 at the Brickhouse at 7 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 06:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75502
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109767197.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2000's Karaoke Night Spot, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT