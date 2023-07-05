15 second radio spot for the Youth Center's Sideline Sports Camp happening July 24 through July 28.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 02:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75497
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109767057.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sidelines Sports Camp, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
