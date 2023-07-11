Two-minute newscast covering the U.S. prevention of an Iran merchant tanker seizure in the Gulf of Oman, and Combined Task Force 151's staff visit to a Japanese Navy ship. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 02:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75496
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109767056.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 10-11 July 2023, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
