Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bahrain Beat 10-11 July 2023

    Bahrain Beat 10-11 July 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    07.10.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering the U.S. prevention of an Iran merchant tanker seizure in the Gulf of Oman, and Combined Task Force 151's staff visit to a Japanese Navy ship. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 02:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75496
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109767056.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat 10-11 July 2023, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN BAHRAIN
    NEWSCASTS
    BAHRAIN BEAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT