New Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major gives remarks during 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, new Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, gives his remarks July 13, 2023, during the 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Calarco took over from Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico who is retiring from the Army. Calarco has a long history of leadership and excellence. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 14:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75492
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109763880.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Artist
|Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
