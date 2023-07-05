Former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major gives departing remarks at 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, gives departing remarks July 13, 2023, during the 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. DiDomenico took over as the garrison command sergeant major in July 2021 and has worked not only through the end of the global COVID-19 pandemic but also Operation Allies Welcome and other significant events at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)