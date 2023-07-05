Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major gives departing remarks at 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony

    Former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major gives departing remarks at 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, gives departing remarks July 13, 2023, during the 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. DiDomenico took over as the garrison command sergeant major in July 2021 and has worked not only through the end of the global COVID-19 pandemic but also Operation Allies Welcome and other significant events at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 13:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75491
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109763851.mp3
    Length: 00:02:19
    Artist Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major gives departing remarks at 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Command Sergeant Major change-of-responsibility ceremony

