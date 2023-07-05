DINFOS Live - Episode 26 - Social Media Trends in 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75490" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On episode 1 of DINFOS Live, we featured Kuande Hall, DINFOS Social Media Training Office manager. During that episode, he spoke of several best practices and concepts related to social media to help units maximize their efforts on relevant platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It's been two years since that episode, a lifetime in the world of technology and the internet, so we thought we'd bring back Mr. Hall to the program to talk about the latest trends associated with social media and to see if there are any new best practices, such as how AI can effectively be leveraged within an organization's official pages. Join us at 2 p.m. EST on June 21 to watch the show live and ask your questions which just might be read on the air!



If you think you'll be in the Fort Meade area on the day of the show, let Maj. Murphy know beforehand at dmurphy@dinfos.edu, so he can arrange for you to be part of the live studio audience.



Watch the episode LIVE on Jun 21 at 2:00 p.m. EST!



Links:





youtube.com/DINFOSofficial

YouTube channel of the Defense Information School, the U.S. military's training institution for public affairs and visual information. We share student work, video coverage of our events, and award-winning military video products.



facebook.com/defenseinformationschool/

Official Facebook page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.



pavilion.dinfos.edu/

PAVILION is an interactive learning tool and extensive knowledge base of trusted resources related to DoD PA/VI that is accessible, searchable and available 24/7.



https://www.linkedin.com/school/defense-information-school/

Official LinkedIn page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.



Dinfos.dma.mil

The official website of the Defense Information School (DINFOS). The school trains US military, DoD civilian, international military, and interagency students in a variety of subject areas, including public affairs, print journalism, photography, video production, broadcast journalism, broadcast equipment maintenance, and various forms of graphic design and digital media.