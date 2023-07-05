DINFOS Live Episode 25 - Advanced Visual Journalism Techniques

On this month's episode 25 of DINFOS Live, scheduled for May 31 at 2 p.m. EST, we'll discuss next-level photojournalism best practices and techniques with instructors from the Defense Information School's Intermediate Photojournalism Course. Watch the episode LIVE on the official DINFOS YouTube and Facebook pages and on DVIDShub.net. Ask questions in the comments sections of these platforms during the episode, and we might ask them on the air!



We're also offering a limited number of seats for those who will be in the Fort Meade area during the taping and would like to watch the episode in person. If you'd like to be physically present in the Defense Media Agency building on Fort Meade as part of the live studio audience during the show, let U.S. Air Force Maj. David J. Murphy know at dmurphy@dinfos.edu by Thursday May 25. Space is limited so act now if this interests you.



Watch the episode LIVE on May 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST!



Intermediate Photojournalism Course (IPC). The course educates photographers and journalists in established communication theories and provides training in current best practices of photojournalism, so that graduates will be effective multi-platform communicators for their commands.



YouTube channel of the Defense Information School, the U.S. military's training institution for public affairs and visual information.



Official Facebook page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.



PAVILION is an interactive learning tool and extensive knowledge base of trusted resources related to DoD PA/VI that is accessible, searchable and available 24/7.



Official LinkedIn page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.



The official website of the Defense Information School (DINFOS). The school trains US military, DoD civilian, international military, and interagency students in a variety of subject areas, including public affairs, print journalism, photography, video production, broadcast journalism, broadcast equipment maintenance, and various forms of graphic design and digital media.