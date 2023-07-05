Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former company commander gives departing remarks during 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company change-of-command ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Lt. Col. James Lavelle, former commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives departing remarks July 12, 2023, during a change-of-command ceremony for the company at Fort McCoy, Wis. Lavelle took command of the company in July 2021 and served the company while the country was still under a global pandemic and also worked extensively with the garrison's effort for Operation Allied Welcome that took place on the installation. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

