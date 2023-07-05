Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives remarks during 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company change-of-command ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives his remarks July 12, 2023, during the 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company change-of-command ceremony in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Maj. Randy D. Downs took command of the company from Lt. Col. James F. Lavelle. Messenger reflected on Lavelle's time as commander and welcomed Downs. Messenger served as presiding officer for the event. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 11:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75484
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109763451.mp3
    Length: 00:07:58
    Artist Col. Stephen Messenger
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 151
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison commander gives remarks during 2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company change-of-command ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    2023 U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company change-of-command ceremony

