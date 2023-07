Intrepid Maven 23.4

I'M LANCE CPL. JOSHUA MUNSEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES AND JORDANIAN ARMED FORCES HAVE JUST CONCLUDED EXERCISE INTREPID MAVEN. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.



FROM JULY 3RD TO JULY 13, 2023, JORDANIAN FORCES AND US MARINE CORPS FORCES TRAINED WITH SAILORS, SOLDIERS, AND AIRMEN. THE U.S. ARMY IMPLEMENTED ITS HIMARS SYSTEM AS PART OF LIVE-FIRE RANGES.



THE TRAINING INCLUDED MANEUVER EXERCISES, COMMUNICATIONS, MEDICAL SIMULATIONS, MARKSMANSHIP SKILLS, AND FIRE AND SUPPORT COORDINATION. THIS TRAINING PREPARES MARINES FOR THE REGION’S DEMANDS WHILE MAINTAINING UNIT READINESS AND DEMONSTRATES GLOBAL RESPONSIVENESS FOR CRISIS RESPONSE AND CONTINGENCIES.



MAJOR GENERAL PAUL J. ROCK JR, THE COMMANDER OF U.S. MARINE CORPS FORCES CENTRAL COMMAND, SAID, “MARINES WHO PARTICIPATED IN EXERCISE INTREPID MAVEN 23.4 NOT ONLY ACCOMPLISHED ADVANCED SMALL-UNIT-LEVEL TRAINING, BUT THE BROADER MARCENT STAFF WAS ABLE GET SOME SETS AND REPS AT THE CRITICAL, COMPLEX PROCESS OF FLOWING FORCES AND RESOURCES INTO THEATER.”



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.