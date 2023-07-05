Radio News AFN Naples 230714

NAPLES, Italy (July 14, 2023) Radio news covering the recent U.S. and Finnish joint conference and State Partnership Program 30th anniversary. Includes speech from President Joe Bidden and U.S. Army Maj. Gen William Zana . (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 07:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75481
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109762946.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
