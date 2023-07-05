AFN Naples Radio News: Neptune Strike 23-2 Ukraine NATO

The U.S. Navy's Sixth Fleet and NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO or STRIKFORNATO for short commenced Neptune Strike 2023-2 (NEST 23.2), the latest iteration of the Project Neptune series of enhanced vigilance activity.
At the end of the NATO Summit, Biden stressed the long-term commitment nations have made to Ukraine as it fights to counter the Russian invasion.
