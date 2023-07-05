Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News: Neptune Strike 23-2 Ukraine NATO

    ITALY

    07.14.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    The U.S. Navy's Sixth Fleet and NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO or STRIKFORNATO for short commenced Neptune Strike 2023-2 (NEST 23.2), the latest iteration of the Project Neptune series of enhanced vigilance activity.
    At the end of the NATO Summit, Biden stressed the long-term commitment nations have made to Ukraine as it fights to counter the Russian invasion.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    IT
    NATO
    NEPTUNE
    UKRAINE

