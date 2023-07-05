A radio spot for the Aviano Military Family and Readiness Center’s seminar ‘Plan My Move’ that creates a custom checklist for your PCS move. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 04:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75476
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109762666.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MFRC Plan My Move Spot, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT