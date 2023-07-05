Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MFRC Plan My Move Spot

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.14.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot for the Aviano Military Family and Readiness Center’s seminar ‘Plan My Move’ that creates a custom checklist for your PCS move. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 04:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Aviano Air Base
    Moving
    PCS
    31 FW
    MFRC

