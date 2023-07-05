Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - The Pantons participate in Cope West and Autumn Kings visits Kunsan

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.11.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Destani Matheny 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the 35th Fighter Squadron and 35th Fighter Generation Squadrons participating in Cope West with Indonesian Air Force counterparts and the band Autumn Kings visiting Kunsan Air Base during an Armed Forced Entertainment tour. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 21:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - The Pantons participate in Cope West and Autumn Kings visits Kunsan, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    Kunsan
    35th FS
    Pantons
    35th FGS
    Autumn Kings

