This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the 35th Fighter Squadron and 35th Fighter Generation Squadrons participating in Cope West with Indonesian Air Force counterparts and the band Autumn Kings visiting Kunsan Air Base during an Armed Forced Entertainment tour. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Destani K. Matheny)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 21:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75470
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109762184.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - The Pantons participate in Cope West and Autumn Kings visits Kunsan, by SrA Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT