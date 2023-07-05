Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers to the Corps- Episode 2 Fellow Agencies and Water Safety

    Rangers to the Corps- Episode 2 Fellow Agencies and Water Safety

    BASSETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Audio by Avery Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Join us as we discuss agencies we work along side every day! We also have our first guest interview with Captain Tom Conroy from the Coast Guard Auxiliary, to discuss water safety.

    As always, leave us a review and let us know your questions about what we do.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 15:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75466
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109761298.mp3
    Length: 00:36:51
    Artist Wilmington District Environmental Education and Water Safety Team
    Genre water safety
    Location: BASSETT, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers to the Corps- Episode 2 Fellow Agencies and Water Safety, by Avery Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Water Sports

    TAGS

    water safety

