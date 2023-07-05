The Quill & Sword| Mentorship Matters Ep 1: Introduction to the Leadership Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75459" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of the Mentorship Matters podcast, CW3 Shaniqua Coley and COL Rob Abbott discuss the history, mission, and current and future initiatives of the U.S. Army JAG Corps’s Leadership Center. To learn more about the U.S. Army JAG Corps’s Leadership Center and to access additional resources please visit https://tjaglcs.army.mil/center/leadership-center or https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp.