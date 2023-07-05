Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword| Mentorship Matters Ep 1: Introduction to the Leadership Center

    The Quill & Sword| Mentorship Matters Ep 1: Introduction to the Leadership Center

    07.13.2023

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode of the Mentorship Matters podcast, CW3 Shaniqua Coley and COL Rob Abbott discuss the history, mission, and current and future initiatives of the U.S. Army JAG Corps’s Leadership Center. To learn more about the U.S. Army JAG Corps’s Leadership Center and to access additional resources please visit https://tjaglcs.army.mil/center/leadership-center or https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp.

