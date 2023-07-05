The Quill & Sword| Mentorship Matters Ep 1: Introduction to the Leadership Center

In this episode of the Mentorship Matters podcast, CW3 Shaniqua Coley and COL Rob Abbott discuss the history, mission, and current and future initiatives of the U.S. Army JAG Corps’s Leadership Center. To learn more about the U.S. Army JAG Corps’s Leadership Center and to access additional resources please visit https://tjaglcs.army.mil/center/leadership-center or https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2023 12:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75459
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109760393.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:36
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
