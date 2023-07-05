AFN INCRILIK RADIO SPOT: Go For Green

American Forces Network Incirlik promoted the Department of Defense’s Go for Green program at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 13, 2023. Go for Green is a joint service initiative that helps keep service members fit to fight. Military dining facilities utilize the program’s color-coded labels to make it easier for personnel to identify nutritious food options to optimize their readiness. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)