    AFN INCRILIK RADIO SPOT: Go For Green

    AFN INCRILIK RADIO SPOT: Go For Green

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    07.13.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik promoted the Department of Defense’s Go for Green program at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 13, 2023. Go for Green is a joint service initiative that helps keep service members fit to fight. Military dining facilities utilize the program’s color-coded labels to make it easier for personnel to identify nutritious food options to optimize their readiness. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.13.2023 06:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75452
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109759575.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Incirlik

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

