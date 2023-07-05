Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GTMO August Craft Fair

    CUBA

    07.12.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Fiori 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    230712-N-CR158-1002 - A radio spot informing listeners of the August craft fair hosted by GTMO MWR at the Windjammer Ballroom on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy spot by mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 15:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75440
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109758168.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Crafts
    MWR
    Craft Fair
    NAS Guantanamo Bay

