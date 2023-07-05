Lima Charlie - Ep. 8 Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC)

The eighth episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We sit down with 1st LT. Jai'Ly Browning, Jerry Barker IU Recruiting Operations Officer, and Cadet Jose Guerrero and we discuss how to join and the benefits of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.