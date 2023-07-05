Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Charlie - Ep. 8 Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC)

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Ramon Baty 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    The eighth episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast. We sit down with 1st LT. Jai'Ly Browning, Jerry Barker IU Recruiting Operations Officer, and Cadet Jose Guerrero and we discuss how to join and the benefits of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75438
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109758038.mp3
    Length: 00:52:37
    Year 2023
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Charlie - Ep. 8 Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC), by 1SG Ramon Baty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Indiana National Guard
    Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC)
    Lima Charlie Podcast

