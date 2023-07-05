Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aether: The Podcast - Episode 7 Major Joshua Dryden, USAF

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In our 7th episode, we visit with Major Joshua Dryden about his Æther Spring 2023 article, “Iran, Israel, and the Struggle for the Skies over the Middle East.” Major Dryden discusses his research on the evolution of Israeli and Iranian airpower strategy and capability since the early 2000s, the Israeli concept of MABAM, or “campaign between wars,” and the efficacy of this strategy and of airpower writ large in the struggle for air dominance in the region.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 09:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75435
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109757228.mp3
    Length: 00:26:44
