    CYS Recruitment Bonus

    CYS Recruitment Bonus

    ITALY

    07.12.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    a 30 second Radio Commercial for Child Youth Services. Script was provided by client.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 07:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75431
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109756958.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist DJDADEO
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CYS Recruitment Bonus, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    AFN
    Italy
    Vicenza
    Spot
    CYS

