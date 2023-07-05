a 30 second spot on the Civilian Resume Workshop.
Script:
Thank you again for meeting me this morning for our job interview and sending me your job resume, what is this?
Ha, It’s my resume sir, duh.
Ugh, it’s Pink, and has glitter on it? Why do you have your favorite music and favorite foods on here?
Just so you could know a little bit about me personally, pretty smart right?
Don’t let this be you, and checkout the employment workshop happening on July 27th, 11:00pm to 1pm at the MFRC, where they will be teaching you how to create an effective job resume.
Classes are also available via zoom so make sure to sign up today on facebook.com/52DMFRC
