    Civilian Resume

    RP, GERMANY

    07.12.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on the Civilian Resume Workshop.

    Script:
    Thank you again for meeting me this morning for our job interview and sending me your job resume, what is this?
    Ha, It’s my resume sir, duh.
    Ugh, it’s Pink, and has glitter on it? Why do you have your favorite music and favorite foods on here?
    Just so you could know a little bit about me personally, pretty smart right?
    Don’t let this be you, and checkout the employment workshop happening on July 27th, 11:00pm to 1pm at the MFRC, where they will be teaching you how to create an effective job resume.
    Classes are also available via zoom so make sure to sign up today on facebook.com/52DMFRC

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 03:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75428
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109756500.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian Resume, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interview
    Job
    Resume
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez

