    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: All-Volunteer Force

    1, TURKEY

    07.11.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit, 39th Force Support Squadron Public Affairs Journeyman, talks about Kathleen H. Hick's, United States Deputy Secretary of Defense, speech during the 50th anniversary of the All-Volunteer Force at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, July 11, 2023. (Defense Media Activity radio spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 07:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75426
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109756358.mp3
    Length: 00:01:03
    Artist Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Composer Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Conductor Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: 1, TR
    50th anniversary
    incirlik
    defense
    Secretary
    all volunteeer force

