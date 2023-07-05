AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: USO Incirlik July Update

American Forces Network Incirlik recently interviewed Zekee Silos, USO center operations manager, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 10, 2023. The USO’s mission is to “strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.” Silos shared the USO’s community engagement initiatives for July, which include a Frozen Friday morale event and hosting watch parties for an upcoming soccer tournament. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)