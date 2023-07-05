Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: USO Incirlik July Update

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    07.10.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik recently interviewed Zekee Silos, USO center operations manager, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 10, 2023. The USO’s mission is to “strengthen America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.” Silos shared the USO’s community engagement initiatives for July, which include a Frozen Friday morale event and hosting watch parties for an upcoming soccer tournament. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 07:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:09
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: USO Incirlik July Update, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik

    Incirlik
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

